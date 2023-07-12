2023/24 DSTV Premiership fixtures released

The South African Premier Soccer League has released the fixtures for the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign.

The season will start on Friday 4 August 2023, with the champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, facing Sekhukhune United.

The action in the opening round will continue upto Sunday on the same weekend.

Matchday 1 fixtures:

Friday, 4 August:
Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Saturday, 5 August:
Golden Arrows vs Moroka Swallows
Royal AM vs AmaZulu
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
SuperSport United vs Richards Bay

Sunday, 6 August:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
TS Galaxy vs Cape Town Spurs
Cape Town City vs Polokwane City

