Al Tai pay tribute to Musona after his departure

Saudi Pro League side Al Tai has paid tribute to Knowledge Musona following his departure at the end of last season.

Musona saw out his deal and moved to newly promoted Al Riyadh on a free transfer.

The Zimbabwean forward had spent two seasons at Al Tai after arriving from Belgian club Anderlecht in 2021. He was a significant figure in the squad and captained the side in his final year.

The 33-year-old scored fifteen goals and registered seventeen assists in 55 appearances in which he mostly played as a midfielder.

His biggest campaign came last term after he netted nine goals and recorded as many assists.

In tweet on their official Twitter account, Al Tai thanked Musona and ten other departures for their contribution to the club.

The tweet, as translated from Arabic, reads: All the love and thank you!

Musona starts new life

Knowledge Musona got down to business on Sunday to kick start the pre-season with his new club Al Riyadh.

He met his new teammates for the first time last weekend when coach Yannick Ferrera led the commencement of the pre-season.

This was also the first time Ferrera met the team following his appointment last month.

Musona will wear jersey number 11 in his first season at Al Riyadh.

The 33-year-old wore the same jersey number at Al Taai.