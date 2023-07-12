Chiefs plead with Billiat as club wants to hear his side of story

Kaizer Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa has revealed that the club still wants to talk with Khama Billiat and hear his side of the story.

Chiefs announced on Sunday that Billiat is no longer responding to their calls after his contracted ended on 30 June.

Amakhosi tabled an new offer which the Zimbabwean is yet to respond.

“Following the expiry of the attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi. However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him,” Chiefs stated in a statement last weekend

“Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club.

“The team is currently in camp with all players, yet Billiat, who is expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.”

Speaking in an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Radio2000, as cited by IDiski Times, Maphosa said the club is still waiting for Billiat to explain his side of the story.

“He is, of course, a very important player that we wish could be on the table with us to express his concerns and we close the chapter on good terms, if we have to close it.

“Where we’re standing and you will understand the matters of negotiation are behind closed doors, the merit of discussions and the offer we’ve put on the table are neither here nor there because we’re dealing with a party that is obviously not there to talk for himself to the club.

“The player is nowhere to be found, but he was offered a contract – so that’s where we stand.”

The Chiefs official added: “As a professional outfit that we are, we just expect him to respond.

“The intention was to keep him, but at this stage we’re talking in past tense because the negotiations have been abandoned at this stage.”