Transfer news, rumours and updates

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, will be offered £128m over three years to join a club in Saudi Arabia. Gazzetta dello Sport

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted “he can’t say no” to a move to Chelsea this summer.

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich this summer as the Bundesliga champions consider submitting a third bid for the 29-year-old. ESPN

Sheffield United have offered star striker Iliman Ndiaye a new contract amid reported interest from Marseille.

Arsenal are hopeful of completing the signing of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, before the squad flies to the USA for their pre-season tour on Sunday. Sky Sports

Lionel Messi has landed in South Florida, USA as he prepares for life as an Inter Miami player.

Arsenal have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in the race to sign Celta Vigo’s 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga – but Paris St-Germain are not interested. Le10Sport

Atletico Madrid eyes Marco Verratti as their top summer target, aiming to reinforce their midfield with Diego Simeone’s approval. Goal

AS Roma are ln the verge of signing Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds on a loan deal until June 2024. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City have no interest in selling Julian Alvarez. The Argentine attacker has been linked with a move away amid interest from Bayern Munich. 90min