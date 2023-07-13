Breaking: Zimbabwe discover 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opponents

Zimbabwe have discovered their opponents in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors will take part in the qualifying campaign after FIFA lifted an international ban on the country on Monday.

The Southern African nation was suspended by the world football governing body in February last year for third party interference after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA executive, led by Felton Kamambo, for a litany of allegations, chiefly failure to account for public funds.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group C along with neighbours South Africa, Lesotho Rwanda, Benin and Nigeria.

Nine group winners qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States.

Best four group runners-up enter play-offs and winners qualify for inter-confederation tournament.

Date of Qualifiers