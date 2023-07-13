FIFA hits Ronaldo’s Al Nassr club with transfer ban

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr has been banned from signing players due to the club’s outstanding debts.

The issue involves Nigeria captain captain, Ahmed Musa.

Musa signed for the Saudi top-flight side in a €16.50m deal from Leicester City in 2018, shortly after impressing at the World Cup in Russia.

Al Nassr paid the transfer fee but not the add-ons, which is totaling £390,000 – plus interest.

The club was told back in 2021 that they would have to pay the Foxes the money owed after the ruling was officially released.

After they failed to pay, FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on them.

Al-Nassr intend to lift the ban by paying the fee to Leicester, who will be starting the new season from the Championship after their Premier League relegation.