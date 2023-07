Full draw of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers draw was conducted in Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group C along with neighbours South Africa, Lesotho, Rwanda, Benin and Nigeria.

Here is the full draw.

Group A

Egypt

Burkina Faso

Guinea Bissau

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

Djibouti

Group B

Senegal

DRC

Mauritania

Togo

Sudan

South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Benin

Zimbabwe

Rwanda

Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Angola

Libya

Eswatini

Mauritius

Group E

Morocco

Zambia

Congo

Tanzania

Niger

Eritrea

Group F

Ivory Coast

Gabon

Kenya

The Gambia

Burundi

Seychelles

Group G

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

Somalia

Group H

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Namibia

Malawi

Liberia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Group I

Mali

Ghana

Madagascar

Central African Republic

Comoros

Chad