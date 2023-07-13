Jordan Henderson on verge of Liverpool exit after accepting lucrative offer

3:16 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Jordan Henderson is on the verge of Liverpool exit after reportedly accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds captain reached a “verbal agreement” to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

It is claimed he has been presented with a deal worth a staggering £700K-A-WEEK to join Al-Ettifaq.

The midfielder held talks with Jurgen Klopp on Thursday morning and has been given the ‘green light’ on the move.

Henderson has two years left on his Anfield contract and therefore Al Ettifaq must now agree a price with Liverpool.

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and became club captain after Gerrard moved to the MLS in 2015.

Liverpool has already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hungary star Dominik Sbozoszlai to bolster his midfield this summer.

