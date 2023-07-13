Jordan Henderson on verge of Liverpool exit after accepting lucrative offer

Jordan Henderson is on the verge of Liverpool exit after reportedly accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds captain reached a “verbal agreement” to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

It is claimed he has been presented with a deal worth a staggering £700K-A-WEEK to join Al-Ettifaq.

The midfielder held talks with Jurgen Klopp on Thursday morning and has been given the ‘green light’ on the move.

Henderson has two years left on his Anfield contract and therefore Al Ettifaq must now agree a price with Liverpool.

🚨 BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s verbal agreement in principle. Contract agreed. Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free 🇸🇦 Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light. pic.twitter.com/wJ2CyaHu60 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and became club captain after Gerrard moved to the MLS in 2015.

Liverpool has already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hungary star Dominik Sbozoszlai to bolster his midfield this summer.