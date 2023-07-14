Pre-season friendlies round-up: Kadewere on target on return to Lyon

Tinotenda Kadewere was on target target on his return to Lyon on Friday.

Kadewere scored the equaliser as the French side came from behind to beat Dutch amateur club De Treffers 2-1 in their first pre-season friendly.

The Zimbabwean striker started from the bench and was introduced in the second half.

The appearance marked his return to the Lyon after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side Real Mallorca.

The transfer was the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made nineteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

In Tunisia, Prince Dube scored for Azam FC in a friendly match against Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

He netted the second goal as the Tanzanian side won the match 3-0.