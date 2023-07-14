Transfer news, rumours and updates

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen on Thursday to discuss the possible transfer of Harry Kane to the German club. Sky Sports

Al Ahli are preparing a £30m bid to prise Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32, from Manchester City. Athletic

Serie A side Fiorentina has joined the chace to sign Juventus’ out of favour midfielder Arthur Melo. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Brazil forward Neymar and could make a move for the 31-year-old if he decides to leave Paris St-Germain. Le Parisien

Fulham are interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in this window. Sky Sports

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are set to make a £40m offer for Liverpool’s 29-year-old Brazil midfielder Fabinho. Athletic

Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 32, could leave Liverpool and make a return to Barcelona this summer. Sport

Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has accepted a lucrative deal from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

Spanish international Rodrigo has left Leeds United to join Qatari side Al Rayyan. Rodrigo joined Leeds in 2020 from Valencia, scoring 26 goals in 88 appearances.

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Willian over a deal to bring him to the City Ground. Sky Sports

Aston Villa have had an offer in the region of €45 million for Moussa Diaby rejected by Bayer Leverkusen.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma expects to play for the club next season and has been told by senior management at the club they’re looking forward to welcoming him back.