UEFA hits Barcelona, Man Utd with fines for breaching financial regulations

Barcelona and Manchester United are among the clubs that have been fined by UEFA for breaching the financial fair play (FFP) regulations during the 2022/23 season.

The European football governing body has hit United with a €300 000 for failing to meet the break-even requirement that attempts to limit the losses made by clubs.

Barca received €500 000 fine after they included profits from sales of intangible assets, which are not relevant income under the regulations, to balance their books.

Other clubs – Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Roma and Marseille – escaped sanction after meeting targets set by a Uefa settlement agreement.

Belgian club Royal Antwerp and Turkish side Trabzonspor were hit with the biggest fines of two million euros each.