Yadah unveil 3 Brazilian players

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah have become the first ever team in the local top-flight to have Brazilian players on their ranks, after signing three stars from the South American country.

The Prophet Walter Magaya-owned side unveiled the three players at Yadah Hotel this morning.

Midfielders Pereira DeBrito Deivid (20), Luciano Farias Juan (21) and Marques Barcelos Joao inked 2-year deals to join the Miracle Boys.

Yadah president Prophet Walter Mugaya confirmed the club has already engaged ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the aim of registering the players.

“We hope the authorities will the harness process, but if possible, they can be registered in time for the FC Platinum game,” said Prophet Magaya.

Yadah Chief Executive Officer Admire Mhango declared that the Miracle Boys can mount a serious title challenge with the players they are assembling.

“We welcome these Brazilian players whom we expect to change the face of the domestic league. They will certainly add value to Yadah FC and now, we will play to win the championship,” said Mango.