Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15.

Latest:

Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos

39′ Chinda gets the space and tries a shot, his effort, however, is saved by the keeper.

30′ Mhlanga tries from a range, keeper collects with ease.

25′ Still goalless.

22′ Chikona shoots his effort wide.

18′ Corner kick to Chicken Inn, cleared.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

14′ Musiiwa blows away a good chance, shooting his effort from inside the box over the bar.

12′ Majika gets the space and shoots, keeper makes a good save and concedes a corner kick which is cleared out of danger.

10′ Corner kick to Chicken Inn, played short Majika swnds his shot over.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Jaricha, Majika, Kutinyu, Ndlovu, Mhlanga, Dzingai, Bhebhe, Chinda, Charamba, Whata.

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Mukamba, Dzvinyai, Madera, Shandirwa, Musiiwa, Chikona, Nyahwa.

CAPS United 1-0 Greenfuel

31′ Goal!!! Manondo puts United ahead.

CAPS XI: Rayners, Murwira, Zambezi, Chapusha, Madzongwe, Musaka, Nyoni, Joseph, Rupiya, Manondo, Bamusi.

FC Platinum 0-1 Yadah

22′ Goal!! Chifura puts Yadah ahead.

FCP XI: Magalane, Zivanai, Pavari, Chinyerere, Mangiza, Magaya, Mutudza, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Musona, Ngwenya.

Yadah XI: Nyabunga, Kadamanja, Gwatidzo, Chifura, Mucheto, Denhere, Chikumba, Mlilo, Ndereke, Chipangura, Faranando.

Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Simba Bhora

31′ Goal!!! Alex Mandinyenya puts Simba ahead.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Murimba, Murasiranwa, Kadonzvo, Mandinyenya, Madhake, Madhananga, Amini, Mukumba, Kashitigu.

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Sheasham

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

40′ Goal!!! Bero scores for Manica Diamonds.