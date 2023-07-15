Nakamba left out of Villa squad for first pre-season friendly

Marvelous Nakamba has been left out of the Aston Villa squad that will face Walsall in their first pre-season friendly.

Nakamba joined the rest of the team when the pre-season training started last weekend.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had spent the second half of last season away on loan at newly-promoted EPL side Luton Town.

But coach Unai Emery has not included the Warriors international in the squad for this afternoon’s game as he is expected to leave the club in this transfer window.

Luton Town recently confirmed their interest in retaining the player ahead of next season after impressing during his six-month stay at the club last season.

Talks have been ongoing for some time but recent reports have suggested that there are now sticking issues stalling the progress.

The Hatters are failing to match Nakamba’s Villa wages and are considering another loan move.

