Agent gives update on Terrence Dzvukamanja future

Terrence Dzvukamanja is set to remain at Orlando Pirates next season and talks for a new long term contract are underway, the player’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed.

The Zimbabwean striker’s deal expired at the end of June, though the Soweto Giants have an option to extend it with another year.

The 29-year-old was set to leave the club in search of regular game time as he pushed for an exit in the January transfer window but the club blocked the move.

However, following his return to top form in the second half of the campaign, the situation has changed, with the player now set to remain at the club as contract talks continue.

“He has one more season left at Pirates via an option and at the moment we’re speaking to the club and with Terrence of a possibility to a longer-term contract,” Makaab confirmed to iDiski Times.

“So we are in discussions as we talk, Terrence will remain at Orlando Pirates for the new season. It was a very tough spell for Terrence [in the beginning] but his professionalism and commitment to the club when he got a chance, was nothing short of remarkable.”

Dzvukamanja capped off the season with eight goals and two assists in 13 starts as they won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup title, in which he netted a dramatic last-minute winner on the final day of the 2022/23 domestic campaign.