Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15.

Latest:

Herentals 0-0 Highlanders

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Chikuhwa, Mushore, Lunga, Manhire, Farasi, Faira, Mbeba, Ncube, Muduhwa, Ndlovu.

Black Rhinos 0-0 Hwange

Rhinos XI: Gonese, Mbewa, Muchisa, Nyakope, Mutimunzeve, Gahadzikwa, Mhlanga, Chiwunga, Mukucha, Dematsika, Mkombwe.

Hwange XI: Muuya, Mumpande, Mlotshwa, Rendo, Sibanda, Goredema, Ngoma, Gadzikwa, Sithole, Chivasa, Gwitima.

Triangle United 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs