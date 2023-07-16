Talbert Shumba attracts interest from SA PSL clubs

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Talbert Shumba has reportedly attracted interest from South African PSL second tier sides Marumo Gallants and Black Leopards.

The 33-year-old is currently without a club after parting ways with National First Division team Casric Stars following the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Shumba confirmed to FarPost.co.za, that several clubs, including the two sides, have enquired about him but nothing concrete has come up.

“Several clubs including Marumo Gallants have made inquiries but so far, there is nothing conclusive at the moment. Of course, there is one club that appears more serious,” the Warriors international said.

Shumba, a former Chapungu man, has been in the South Africa since August 2021 when he joined Free State Stars from Zambian side Nkana.