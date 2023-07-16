Transfer news, rumours and updates

PSG have maintained interest in Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović. The two clubs had a meeting a few days ago with PSG asking for more time to decide about a possible bid. Fabrizio Romano

Lionel Messi has completed his move to David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami on a free transfer. The American club officially announced the signing on Saturday evening ahead of a presentation to be held on Sunday.

Declan Rice has completed his £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal, the north London club have confirmed.

Liverpool have received a £40m offer from Al Ittihad for Fabinho, who will not be travelling with the club for their training camp in Germany as he ties up his future. Sky Sports

Liverpool had been assessing candidates to be a long-term successor to Fabinho, with Romeo Lavia high on their agenda. The Brazilian’s impending sale might shift a change in profile to more experienced options, but Moises Caicedo is not one of them. Sky Sports

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has agreed personal terms with Al Ettifaq but there is yet to be an agreement reached between the two clubs. Fabrizio Romano

West Ham are targeting a deal to take England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, on loan from Manchester United. Telegraph

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, could be offered to Manchester City as part of a swap deal that would involve Portugal’s Bernardo Silva, 28, going to Barcelona. Mirror

Juventus are pursuing the signature of Barcelona’s Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle United have reportedly tabled an £82m bid for Napoli’s 22-year-old Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Express

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to move from Chelsea to Marseille, with the Gabon striker willing to lower his salary to make the transfer happen. GOAL France