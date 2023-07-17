Chitukutuku ready to unleash Yadah’s Samba Expense

Yadah coach Expense Chitukututuku has confirmed that the three Brazilian players signed by the club last week, will be available for selection when the Miracle Boys face Chicken Inn on Saturday.

The Prophet Walter Magaya-owned side unveiled the Brazilians —Pereira DeBrito Deivid, Luciano Farias Juan and Marques Barcelos —at a glittering ceremony held at Yadah Hotel last week.

The trio watched from the stands as Yadah stunned defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

But Chitukututuku confirmed that they will be in the match day squad when Yadah host Chicken Inn at Baobab.

“Against Chicken Inn, they will be in. Today we just told them to rest because of jetlag,” said Chitukututuku.

Chitukututuku lifted on the club’s desire to sign striker Jerry Chipangura —who is on loan from a Harare City —on a permanent deal.

“We are going to sit down with Harare City and negotiate for a permanent deal,” he said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day 16 fixtures

Saturday 22 July

GreenFuel vs Dynamos (Gibbo)

Yadah vs Chicken Inn (Baobab)

Cranborne Bullets vs Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Herentals (Luveve)

CAPS United v Triangle United (Bata)

Sunday 23 August

Highlanders vs Manica Diamonds (Babourfields)

Sheasham vs Black Rhinos (Bata)

Hwange vs FC Platinum (Colliery)

Simba Bhora vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab)