Herentals coach blames referee for Bosso loss

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva has blamed the match officiating after his side lost 1-0 to Highlanders in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 encounter.

The Students succumbed to their first loss in four games courtesy of Melikhaya Ncube’s solitary 28th-minute goal.

Speaking after the match, Mutiwekuziva believes his charges should have been awarded a penalty in the late stages of the game.

He said: “Highlanders managed to win with the help of the referee.

“He gave them more advantage more than us.

“We made penalty calls, which were genuine, but he ignored.”

The gaffer, however, admitted their opponents gave them a good run despite the referee’s calls.

He added: “We tried hard but they did well to defend.

“It’s obviously not the result that we wanted, but this is a team that is doing well. I’m proud of the work the boys put in.

“I hope we will improve from the positives the team showed today. Highlanders are the winners today and we accept it.”