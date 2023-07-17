Highlanders deserve the victory, says Brito

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito believes his charges deserve to enjoy the good run that has seen the team moving four points clear at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership.

Bosso stretched their lead following a 1-0 victory over Herentals at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

Melikhaya Ncube netted the solitary goal in the 28th minute.

The result also extended the Bulawayo giants’ winning run to four games, while the side remained the only team without a defeat this season.

Speaking after the match, Brito said: “The boys deserve this win

“When you fight for something, your dreams come true. They are fighting and they deserved this victory. That’s important.

“I think it has been long that the Highlanders family has witnessed such a good season performance.”

Highlanders will host Manica Diamonds in their next league encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.