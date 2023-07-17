Knowledge Musona given captaincy role at Al Riyadh

Knowledge Musona seems to have gotten a leadership role at his new Saudi club Al Riyadh.

The Zimbabwean forward joined the Riyadh-based side last month after leaving Saudi Pro League team Al Tai.

At 33 years old, he is one of the senior members in the Riyadh squad and coach Yannick Ferrera seems to have trusted him with a leadership role.

Musona wore the armband in Al Riyadh’s first pre-season friendly match against United Arab Emirates side Al Khaleej Khor Fakkan.

الودية الأولى ✔ مدرسة الوسطى تفوز على خورفكان بثلاثية ❤🖤 pic.twitter.com/WOMlqpV7B2 — نادي الرياض السعودي (@AlRiyadhFC) July 16, 2023

The former Warriors international started in the game, to make his unofficial debut for the side.

This is not the first time that Musona has led a team in Saudi Arabia.

He was Al Tai’s captain in his final season at the club.