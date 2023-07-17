Terrence Dzvukamanja set to join Supersport United

Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzvukamanja is set to join SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates have confirmed.

Dzvukamanja, who had a good 2022/23 campaign with the Pirates —scoring eight goals —was expected to extend his stay at Soweto giants when his contract expired at the end of the season.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the Warriors striker is set to join SuperSport United.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja approached the Club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters,” reads a statement by Orlando Pirates.

“After consideration, the Club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The Club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.

“As part of the Club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing.

“The Club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the Club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad.

“With this new development, the Club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United.”