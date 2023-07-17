Transfer news, rumours and updates

Juan Cuadrado will sign until June 2024 as new Inter player. Medical tests have been booked at the beginning of next week. Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are eyeing a deal for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, as Fabinho nears a move to Saudi Arabia. Mirror

Luton Town are interested in taking Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore on loan next season. L’Equipe

Inter Miami have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets on a two-year deal.

Fenerbahce have confirmed the signing of former Southampton and Ajax forward Dusan Tadic on a two-year contract.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos.

Harry Maguire is considering his options after having the Man Utd captaincy stripped from him by Erik ten Hag. Sky Sports

Erik ten Hag is willing to sell Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 25, to fund summer transfers. Metro

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, 29, and 30-year-old Brazilian defender Alex Telles failed to show up for the first day of Manchester United’s pre-season training amid plans for them to be sold. Mirror

Lukaku will not travel on Chelsea’s pre-season tour, with the priority to sell him for £34m. Interest from Juventus depends on a deal between Paris St-Germain and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23. Fabrizio Romano

Following his £5m return to Paris St-Germain from PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 20, is nearing a loan move to RB Leipzig. Fabrizio Romano