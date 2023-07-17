Tutani quits Simba Bhora

Veteran coach Authur ‘Tuts’ Tutani has left Premiership debutants Simba Bhora under murky circumstances.

Tutani led the Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro-owned side to the Premiership after guiding them to Northern Region Soccer League success last year.

He could not sit on the bench in Simba’s debut season in the PSL because he is not a holder of the required CAF A coaching badge.

Former Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya took over and the Simba Bhora executive ropped in Tutani as Technical Advisor.

The former Mwana Africa and Black Rhinos coach tendered his resignation yesterday.

“We take this opportunity to formally announce that one of our coaches, Mr Arthur Chamunorwa Tutani has resigned with immediate effect, due to private reasons that he has shared with the club’s management,” Simba Bhora chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said in a statement.

“Coach Tutani has been an integral part of our club and he made history with the club. His name and his historical achievement will never be forgotten.

“As a club, we respect his personal circumstances that led to this conclusion. The club expresses its gratitude for his dedication, professionalism, and contributions to the team’s progress. We wish coach Tutani the best in his future endeavours.”