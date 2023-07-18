Arubi resurfaces at SuperSport United

Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi is training with DStv Premiership side SuperSport United, fuelling speculation that he might be rejoining the Pretoria-based side.

The 37-year-old former Dynamos goalkeeper left relegated Marumo Gallants at the end of the 2022/23 season, with the Limpopo-based side announcing at some point that he had joined Sekhukhune United.

Arubi is however training with SuperSport ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The former Lancashire Steel goalkeeper was at SuperSport between 2018 and 2020, having joined the Tswane side from Stellenbosch.

SuperSport is already home to Warriors left back Ronald Pfumbidzai and goalkeeper George Chigova while Terrence Dzvukamanja’s move to the Gavin Hunt-coached side was confirmed yesterday.