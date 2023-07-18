Bayern put new price tag on Mane

Bayern Munich have reportedly increased their asking price for Sadio Mane after cash-rich Saudi Arabian clubs expressed interest in signing the forward.

The German giants initially put a price tag of around £17m when the transfer window opened.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern are now asking for nearer £27m plus bonus payments.

Representatives from Al-Nassr, who remain under a transfer embargo, and Al-Ahli have already met with the 31-year-old’s representatives.

The club wants to use the transfer fee to fund a move for their primary target Harry Kane.

The Bavarians have already seen two bids for Kane rejected by Tottenham Hotspur, with the English Premier League club reluctant to see their talismanic striker leave in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Mane is training as normal with Bayern and wants to go with the squad on their Asian tour, which includes games against Man City and Liverpool.