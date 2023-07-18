Luton Town ‘close’ to completing Nakamba permanent transfer

5:41 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Luton Town are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Aston Villa, for the permanent transfer of Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba spent four months at Luton and helped the Rob Edwards-coached side secure promotion to the English top-flight.

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer was a fan favorite at Kenilworth Road during his loan spell, and tops Edwards’ wishlist ahead of the Hatters’ debut season in the Premier League.

The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reports that negotiations between Luton and Aston Villa are at an advanced stage and an agreement could be reached in the next 48 hours.

