Musona, Billiat should come out of retirement, says Bunjira

Outspoken former Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira believes the duo of Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat should come out of retirement and play for the national team again.

Billiat quit the Warriors under unclear circumstances in November 2021, while Musona ended his international career in May last year —two months after Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA for ‘third party interference.’

Bunjira insists the duo still has a lot to offer as far as the national team is concerned and should come out of retirement now that the ‘culprits have gone.’

“Now that international football is back, we have a normalisation committee to steer football foward after the dark days of the past years,” Bunjira wrote on his Facebook page.

“With Zimbabwe being placed in a fair World Cup Group C, I think it is a perfect platform for captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat to come out of their forced retirement and carry the torch with the Warriors for one last push, while we sort out our development structures ,to groom their future replacements.

Added Bunjira: “We all know why Musona and Billiat retired from the Warriors, All that is sorted now, the culprits are gone.

“Between now and the World Cup qualifiers, we don’t have time for experiments.”