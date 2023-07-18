Timeline set for possible departure of Nakamba at Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is reportedly close to completing a permanent transfer to Luton Town.

The Zimbabwean spent the last six of the previous campaign on loan at the Hatters.

His performance in the push for EPL promotion impressed coach Rob Edwards, who made him a top transfer target in this window.

Talks started soon after the end of the season and according to The Telegraph writer Mike McGrath, a deal between Villa and Luton could be finalised in the next 48 hours,

Luton very close to agreeing a deal with Aston Villa for permanent transfer of Marvelous Nakamba after loan at Kenilworth Road last season. Zimbabwe mdfielder, 29, No1 target after promotion to Premier League. Deal could be completed in next 48 hours @TeleFootball #LTFC #AVFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 18, 2023

Nakamba was left out of the Aston Villa squad that faced Walsall in their first pre-season friendly over the weekend due to his pending departure.

The 29-year-old joined the rest of the team when the pre-season training started last weekend.