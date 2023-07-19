Benjamin Mendy joins new club after cleared of rape charges

Benjamin Mendy has joined a new club after being found not guilty of all rape charges.

The France international was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in a bedroom at his multi-million-pound mansion in Cheshire in October 2020.

He was also charged with the attempted rape of a 29-year-old woman at his home two years earlier.

Mendy, who had denied both charges, was found not guilty by the jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court. He said the encounters had been consensual.

His contract with Manchester City was terminated as fought to clear his name.

After all the charges were dismissed, Mendy has returned to football after joining French Ligue 1 side Lorient.

The left back has signed a two-year-contract until 2025.

A statement by the club reads: “FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing for two seasons of French international left-back Benjamin Mendy (29).

“After having satisfied the traditional medical examination, Benjamin Mendy, world champion 2018, quadruple winner of the Premier League under the colors of Manchester City and French champion of Ligue 1 with Monaco in particular, comes to reinforce the Lorient workforce for this new season. .

“The native of Longjumeau, who will wear number 5 with the Merlus, will take his first steps at Espace FCL today.”