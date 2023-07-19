Dzvukamanja’s Pirates departure a sensitive issue: Agent

Terrence Dzvukamanja’s agent, Mike Makaab, has described the player’s transfer from Orlando Pirates to SuperSport United as a sensitive issue.

Pirates announced on Monday that the Zimbabwean striker will be released to the Pretoria-based club, ending months of talks and speculation of extending his stay in Soweto.

A statement released by the Sea Robbers said they decided to end their union after SuperSport approached him.

“The Club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the Club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad.

“With this new development, the Club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United,” Pirates said.

Responding to the Soweto giants’ decision to release Dzvukamanja after SuperSport United’s approach, Makaab refused to reveal more details and described the situation as a sensitive one.

“It is true that they have released him. It is also true that final bits and pieces are being put into place for his move to SuperSport United. I would rather not comment about the statement, I’d rather not comment about the matter too much because it is sensitive and it’s not as simple as it seems,” Makaab told Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“But I would like to say that I have always enjoyed an incredible and honest relationship with the Pirates chairman. I will normally say a [relationship with a football club], of course I do with Pirates but in this particular instance with the chairman and I thank the chairman for his sensitivity towards the issues that had developed over the past few weeks.”

Makaab also admitted that he did not expect the turn of events between his client and the Buccaneers:

“This all has happened very quickly and I must say it is a surprising end to long discussions, but sometimes the less said on a complicated matter, the better,” he said.