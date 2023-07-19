Garananga club through to next UEFA Champions League round

Young Warriors star Munashe Garananga helped his European club FC Sheriff progress to the second qualifying round of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.

Sheriff began their campaign in the inter-club competition last Wednesday, losing 1-0 away against FCV Farul Constanta of Romania in the first leg of the first qualifying round.

The Moldovan champions won the return fixture 3-0 on Tuesday, to progress to the next stage on a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Garananga played the entire ninety minutes in both games and impressed more in the second leg.

This was the second time that the Warriors international has played in an European competition after featuring in the UEFA Europa Conference League last term.

The Zimbabwe international joined the team from Belarusian top-flight club Dynamo Brest in January this year.

Meanwhile, Sheriff will face Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa in their next Champions League encounter.

Should they win that tie, they will reach the group stages of the competition.