Jordan Zemura to make his Udinese debut tonight

Jordan Zemura will make his unofficial debut for Udinese after being named in the starting XI for a pre-season friendly match against Ask Klagenfurt.

The Zimbabwean defender moved to Italy this month following the end of his contract with English Premier League side Bournemouth.

He signed a four-year deal with his new team, and will remain there until June 2027.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean player has joined a Serie A club.

Zemura will start in tonight’s friendly match.