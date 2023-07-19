Jordan Zemura to make his Udinese debut tonight

Jordan Zemura will make his unofficial debut for Udinese after being named in the starting XI for a pre-season friendly match against Ask Klagenfurt.
The Zimbabwean defender moved to Italy this month following the end of his contract with English Premier League side Bournemouth.
He signed a four-year deal with his new team, and will remain there until June 2027.
The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean player has joined a Serie A club.
Zemura will start in tonight’s friendly match.
Starting XI 🙌
I primi 1️⃣1️⃣ scelti da Mister Sottil per l’amichevole contro l’Ask Klagenfurt 💪
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #WePlayForU pic.twitter.com/GvxlXGHCJs
— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) July 19, 2023