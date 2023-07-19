Marshall Munetsi set the tone with a pre-season goal

Marshall Munetsi was on target for his Stade de Reims side in a friendly match against fellow French team Charleroi on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean started in the match and netted the second goal on the stroke of half-time.

He was subbed off on the hour as his side went on to win the encounter 3-1.

Munetsi also featured in his side’s first pre-season friendly against KAS Eupen over the weekend.

Reims will face another French team Amiens on 22 July before playing Spanish sides Real Zaragoza and Getafe in the following week.

The club will round up their pre-season with another friendly encounter against Serie A outfit Torino 6 August.

Munetsi’s team will begin their 2023-24 campaign on 13 August against Marseille in the French Ligue 1.