Official: Washington Arubi completes SuperSport United transfer

South African top-flight side SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Washington Arubi.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper, who has been training with the club for some time, signed a one-year deal with an option to extend it.

He joins the club on a free transfer following his departure at relegated side Marumo Gallants at the end of last season.

Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend! 🔵✍️#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/mutFQPLoyY — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 19, 2023

SuperSport is already home to Warriors left back Ronald Pfumbidzai and goalkeeper George Chigova while Terrence Dzvukamanja’s move to the Gavin Hunt-coached side was confirmed on Monday.

Onismor Bhasera is also in the squad and will link up with Arubi ahead of the new season.