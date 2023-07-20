Arubi excited to be back ‘home’

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi says he is excited to be back at SuperSport United and is hoping to help the South African top-flight side achieve great things.

The veteran goalkeeper put pen to paper on a one-year deal to rejoin the Pretoria-based side yesterday, after leaving relegated Marumo Gallants at the end of last season.

Arubi described Matsatsantsa as ‘home’ and is hoping to use his experience to add value to their goalkeeping department.

“It feels great to be back home. Remember, SuperSport has been my home before and I was away to gain much more experience, which I have brought back to help the club achieve great things,” Arubi Soccer24.

“I am actually a person who does not like to promise things before they are done. For now, I’m just delighted to be back and busy with pre-season with my teammates, preparing for the upcoming season.

“The upcoming campaign is going to be much more exciting because we are also going to be involved in continental football (the CAF Confederation Cup).

“We will also be vying for the DStv Premiership championship, which is a dream of every footballer to be involved in such a schedule,” added Arubi.

Despite the experience he has, the former Dynamos and Lancashire Steel goalkeeper insists the challenge at hand is not an easy one.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park but I’m excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead,” said Arubi.

“Coming back home and helping the team to win something will be a much more greater archievmennt.

“It’s a way to repay the club that has shown faith in me, including the coach (Gavin Hunt) who is a respected man I rank amongst the best coaches to ever grace the South African league.

“I would also like to acknowledge everyone who has applauded my coming back home, from the club management, supporters, my family and not forgetting the good Lord who gives me strength every day to do what I love, which is to play football and still compete at the highest level.

SuperSport is now home to five Zimbabwean players —Arubi, George Chigova, Onismor Bhasera, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Terrence Dzvukamanja.