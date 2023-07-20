Dynamos make audacious Billiat transfer interest clear

Dynamos coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa has embraced the idea of the Glamour Boys signing former Warriors star Khama Billiat.

Billiat is now a free agent following the expiry of his Kaizer Chiefs contract at the end of last month and negotiations with the Soweto giants for an extension have hit a brick wall.

He is on the radar of an unnamed team in the Turkish Super Lig while Dynamos have reportedly approached Billiat’s handlers over the possibility of signing the Mufakose-bred winger.

Speaking ahead of DeMbare trip Chiredzi to face GreenFuel at Gibbo this Saturday, Maruwa said he welcomes the idea of having Billiat, provided he is available.

“It’s news to me. If he is available we can take him, but to me it’s news,” said Maruwa.

Maruwa also confirmed that DeMbare are in the market for a striker.

“We are in the market for a striker, we will let you know when we get one,” said Maruwa.

DeMbare head into Saturday’s clash oozing with confidence after last week’s 2-0 victory over Chicken Inn at Babourfields.

Vice captain Emmanuel Jalai believes the victory over the Gamecocks was a confidence booster for DeMbare.

“As you are all aware, Chicken Inn are a big team and getting a positive result against them is a confidence booster, it gives confidence to us, especially the strikers department,” said Jalai.