Knowledge Musona breaks silence on joining new club

10:49 am
by Soccer24 Team

Knowledge Musona has for the first time commented on his departure from Al Tai.

The former Warriors captain left the Saudi club at the end of last season, to cap a two-year-stay.

He joined newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh on a one-year contract.

Speaking on the transfer, Musona said he is excited to start a new adventure and thanked his former club Al Tai.

He posted on Twitter: “All Glory to the Almighty. Excited for the new beginnings at @AlRiyadhFC.Thank you to Al Tai, my former teammates and all the fans for the 2 seasons we shared together. Good luck.”

Musona scored fifteen goals and registered seventeen assists in 55 appearances in which he mostly played as a midfielder for Al Tai.

His biggest campaign came last term after he netted nine goals and recorded as many assists.

The 33-year-old captained the team in his final season there, and it looks like he has also gotten the armband at Riyadh after leading the side in their first pre-season friendly match against UAE outfit Al Khaleej Khor Fakkan.

