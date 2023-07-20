Manchester United appoint new captain after taking armband from Harry Maguire

Manchester United have appointed a new new captain after taking away the armband from Harry Maguire.

In a statement, the Red Devils confirmed Bruno Fernandes is the new skipper.

The Portuguese star has been with club since his arrival in 2020.

The statement reads: “Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new club captain of Manchester United.

“The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis.

“Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in just 185 games for the club since joining in 2020.

“As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond.”