Excited Nakamba explains what pushed him to return to Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba says he is excited to return to Luton Town on a permanent transfer.

Nakamba signed a three-year-contract with the Hatters after leaving Aston Villa.

He rejoined the club having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan.

Speaking in his first interview after signing the contract with Luton, the Warriors international explained what pushed him to return to the Kenilworth Road.

“I’m very excited to be back home at Luton to continue the journey,” he said, as quoted by the Luton Town website.

“When I joined on loan, I felt love from everyone – the manager, the board, the staff, the players and the fans. I was welcomed as part of the family and that pushed me to give everything for this club and help achieve the goal we had last season, which we did.

“The fans really welcomed me and made me feel energised and motivated to do well, so it was unbelievable to pay them back in way that we did. To see them at Wembley celebrating brought tears of joy. It was real love.

“Over the summer the manager has been saying ‘you need to be here!’ and I’m so happy, so excited to now be back and ready for the season.”

The Hatters coach Rob Edwards said: “I think he felt that love. Everyone felt that he enjoyed himself and that it felt like home for him. That’s why it is special because he felt it was right, he felt comfortable, at home – and now he is.”

The gaffer added: “It’s a huge statement for the club going forward. To bring in a player of his quality on a permanent transfer speaks volumes of where this football club is going, how ambitious we are and where we intend to go.

“We want to keep moving forward, it’s really exciting times and Marv is another addition, together with the ones we brought in, that I think are really going to improve us.”