Official: Nakamba moves to Luton Town on permanent deal

Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba has joined newly promoted side Luton Town on a permanent deal from Aston Villa.

In a statement on their official website Aston Villa announced Nakamba’s departure:

Aston Villa can confirm that Marvelous Nakamba has joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder spent the latter part of last season on loan at Kenilworth Road, helping the Hatters clinch promotion to the Premier League via the Play-Offs.

Nakamba had been at Villa since the summer of 2019 having previously played for the likes of Club Brugge and Nancy.

He would go on to make 68 appearances in claret and blue.

Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Marvelous for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career.