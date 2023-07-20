Transfer news, rumours and updates

Chelsea are working on an improved offer of £80m plus add-ons for Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. Mail

The Blues are also considering bringing Marc Guehi back to the club, two years after selling the England defender, 23, to Crystal Palace. Guardian

Inter Milan have announced the signing of former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

Manchester City have targeted Barcelona’s Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, as a replacement for their Al-Ahli-bound Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32. Foot Mercato

The Cityzens also remain in talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for defender Josko Gvardiol. Sky Sports

Atletico Madrid have given Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, the go-ahead to complete a “dream” transfer to Barcelona. AS

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted he would love to return back to Brazil to play for former club Fluminense, but admits his children are a stumbling block in any such move.

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq over the £12m sale of captain Jordan Henderson. Sky Sports

Arsenal are tracking Dinamo Zagreb’s 20-year-old midfielder Martin Baturina, who impressed for Croatia at the European Under-21 Championship. Express

Andre Onana has completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his move from Inter Milan.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move from Chelsea to Marseille is close to being done. Personal terms on a three-year contract have been agreed. Fabrizio Romano