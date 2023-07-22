Date set for Nakamba’s possible second Luton debut

A date has been confirmed for Marvelous Nakamba’s possible second debut for Luton Town.

Nakamba joined the Hatters on a permanent transfer after leaving Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The Warriors international signed a three-year-contract, marking his return to the English Premier League newcomers, having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan.

The 29-year-old is expected to join the rest of the Luton squad for pre-season once the team returns from their camp in Slovenia this weekend.

Luton will then face Ipswich Town on Tuesday in their first pre-season friendly.

Having spent the opening part of the pre-season training with Villa, Nakamba will be fit to feature in the friendly match.

Should he misses the Tuesday’s game, the midfielder will have a chance in following weekend in another friendly, against Sheffield Wednesday.

Luton Town will play Brighton and Hove in their opening match of the 2023/24 season.