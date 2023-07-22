Dynamos lose to Green Fuel as CAPS United, Triangle share points

Dynamos were made to rue their missed chances after losing 1-0 to Greenfuel in a Castle Lager PSL match played at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys failed to convert several chances that fell on their way through out the entire game.

Their biggest opportunity came on the stroke of half-time when Donald Dzvinyai missed a penalty.

Green Fuel didn’t threaten much and made use of a 71st minute breakaway which resulted in Nqobile Ndlovu hitting the back of the net.

The result saw the Chipinge side moving clear out of the drop zone to number 12, while Dembare remained in fourth with 25 points.

At Bata Stadium, CAPS United had to come from behind to squeeze a point against Triangle United.

Nobert Zingo netted the opener for the Sugar Boys in the 40th minute, before William Manondo got the equaliser for the Green Machine later in the second half.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn beat Yadah Stars 3-1, while Herentals edged Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 and Ngezi Platinum cruised past Cranborne Bullets, thanks to a late goal from Valentine Kadonzvo.

Pic Credit: Facebook/ Green Fuel FC

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:

Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos

CAPS United 1-1 Triangle United

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals

Yadah Stars 1-3 Chicken Inn