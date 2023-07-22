Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16.

Fulltime:

Green Fuel 1-0 Dynamos

– Fulltime.

88′ Dynamos Sub: Ziocha replaces Shandirwa.

70′ Goal!!! Nqobile Ndlovu puts Green Fuel ahead.

66′ Dynamos Sub: Bakari replaces Chikona.

62′ Corner kick to Green Fuel, keeper comes out to clear the danger.

53′ Dynamos Sub: Mudadi, Paga replace Ilunga, Musiiwa.

51′ Corner kick to Dynamos, wasted.

-Halftime.

45+3′ Miss!!! Dzvinyai sends his penalty kick over. It’s still goalless.

45′ Penalty to Dynamos after the hosts committed a foul inside the box.

41′ Green Fuel Sub: Manyamba replaces injured Sibanda.

38′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

31′ Musiiwa gets the space but is denied by the post.

25′ Corner kick to Dynamos, no threat for Green Fuel.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

11′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

10′ Corner kick to Green Fuel, it’s cleared out of danger.

6′ Yellow Card to Moyo (Green Fuel)

4′ Musiiwa tries from a range but the keeper collects with ease.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, Dzvinyai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Nyahwa, Shandirwa, Musiiwa, Chikona, Madera, Ilunga.

CAPS United 1-1 Triangle United

71′ Goal!!! Manondo restores parity for CAPS from the spot.

41′ Goal!!! Triangle United take the lead courtesy of Nobert Zingo.

CAPS XI: Rayners, Daka, Zambezi, Chapusha, Madzongwe, Musaka, Nyoni, Thulani, Rupiya, Manondo, Bamusi.

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

90′ Goal!!! Valentine Kadonzvo puts Ngezi ahead.

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-2 Herentals

76′ Goal!!! Herentals surge ahead through Davison Marowa.

40′ Goal!!! Herentals equalise through Tino Benza.

6′ Goal!!! Chirinda scores for Chiefs.

Chiefs XI: Dube, Sibanda, Nyahunzwi, Msebe, Ncube, Chirinda, Mkolo, Phiri, Gasela, Moyo, Matare.

Herentals XI: Nyatondo, Chikosi, I. Benza, Chinobva, Mukambi, Marowa, T. Benza, Chota, Kapumha, Phiri, Chama.

Yadah Stars 1-3 Chicken Inn

83′ Goal!!! Junior Zindoga pulls one back for Yadah.

48′ Goal!!! Charamba gets his brace from a free-kick.

36′ Goal!!! Charamba doubles Chiefs lead.

1′ Goal!!! Malvern Whata puts Chicken Inn ahead.

Yadah XI: Nyabunga, Gwatidzo, Faranando, Mucheto, Mandivei, Denhere, Chikumba, Mlilo, Ndereke, Chipangura, Chifura.

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Mabhunu, Ketela, Kutinyu, Ndlovu, Mhlanga, Dzingai, Bhebhe, Muza, Charamba, Whata.