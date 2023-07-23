Disappointed Herbert Maruwa rues missed chances in Dynamos loss

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa has rued his team’s wasted chances in their 1-0 league loss to Green Fuel.

The Glamour Boys failed to convert several chances that fell on their way through out the entire game.

Their biggest opportunity came on the stroke of half-time when Donald Dzvinyai missed a penalty.

Green Fuel didn’t threaten much and made use of a 71st minute breakaway which resulted in Nqobile Ndlovu hitting the back of the net.

Speaking after the match, Maruwa said: “We got a penalty which was missed, so normally in football when you don’t utilise your chances you get punished.

“We were punished by a silly header, but we have to quickly go back to the drawing board to make sure we come right in the next game.

“But I am very disappointed with the way we applied ourselves especially having come from a win against Chicken Inn and then we come here and lose to a team, which is in the relegation zone.”

The result ended Dynamos’ four-match undefeated run, while the team remained in fourth place with 25 points.