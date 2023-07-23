Ex-Zim international Dinha expresses desire to coach Young Warriors

Former Warriors international Edelbert Dinha has expressed interest in coaching one of Zimbabwe’s youth teams.

The Southern African country was recently readmitted to international football after the lifting of the FIFA ban.

Before the ban, the U20 and U23 men’s teams were coached by Tonderai Ndiraya, while the U17s were led by Tafadzwa Mashiri.

It’s not clear whether ZIFA, now under the management of a Nomalisation Committee, will continue with the same structures or will appoint new technical teams along with that of the senior men’s side.

But Dinha, who operates a football academy, has cast his sights at taking up a coaching position either with the U20s or U17s.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW on 947 Radio Radio station, the former Orlando Pirates captain said: “I would think about coaching one of the age group national teams like U17 or U20, not the first team. Now that the ban has been lifted we can focus on moving forward.

“The passion I have for the juniors is there and I look at coaches that have gone through the junior ranks and how they have worked their way up.

“Who knows maybe I would get to the top one day if I went that route.”

Dinha also revealed that he was close to joining the structures of South African top-flight side AmaZulu before the club opted for another candidate.

He added: “I was meant to have done CAF B in Zambia but I was late so I am trying to figure another window for that.

“I wanted to be the general manager at AmaZulu, and I wanted it really bad. According to them they were very happy in the interview but they obviously chose someone else.

“The fact that they called me and chose me will be always be something I can look back on with pride.”

Pic Credit: 947 Radio