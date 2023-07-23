Highlanders maintain pole position as FC Platinum drop points

Highlanders continued with their unbeaten run to the season after registering a 1-0 victory over Manica Diamonds.

Bosso made it five wins in a row to maintain a four-point lead at the top.

Defender Peter Muduhwa scored the solitary goal on the 27th minute.

Lynoth Chikuhwa could have been the one to open the scoring but had his strike from a rebound hitting the outside of the post earlier in the match.

Manica Diamonds, on the other end, had a few meaningful chances in the entire game with Brett Amidu getting the most of it.

At the Colliery, FC Platinum were held to a goalless draw against Hwange to lose more ground in the title race.

Simba Bhora lost 2-1 to ZPC Kariba to end the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 in the drop zone.

The game between Sheasham and Black Rhinos ended in a goalless draw as the latter remained undefeated in their last three games.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:

Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Hwange 0-0 FC Platinum

Sheasham 0-0 Black Rhinos

Simba Bhora 1-2 ZPC Kariba