Action as it happened : Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16.

Fulltime:

Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds

-Fulltime.

90+1′ Highlanders Sub: Prince Ndlovu replaces Mushore.

90′ Three minutes added.

89′ Highlanders Sub: Mason Mushore replace Farasi.

85′ Manica now playing with urgency as they search for a a late equaliser.

71′ Highlanders Sub: Navaya replaces Lunga.

63′ Corner kick to Highlanders, cleared.

58′ Manica Sub: Mutasa replace Ngoma.

53′ Free kick to Manica Diamonds, cleared out of danger.

46′ Manica Sub: Chakoroma, Chikwenya replace Manhanga, Teguru.

-Halftime.

45′ One minute added.

40′ Injury stoppage as Manhire is getting medical attention.

33′ Corner kick to Manica, cleared.

27′ Goal!!! Muduhwa sends Highlanders ahead.

20′ Corner kick to Highlanders, no threat for Manica.

18′ Amidu tries from a range but Sibanda collects with ease.

14′ Chikuhwa gets a good chance and strikes at goal but he is denied by the keeper. The rebound is not precise and it hits the outside of the post as it goes out.

10′ Amidu gets the space but blast his effort over.

4′ Another corner kick to Highlanders, played short and a cross comes in. Manhire tries a header but his effort goes over.

3′ Corner kick to Highlanders, played short and it’s wasted.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mbeba, Ndlovu, Muduhwa, Makaruse, Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Manhire, Faira, Farasi, Lunga, Chikuhwa.

Hwange 0-0 FC Platinum

Hwange XI: Muuya, Mumpande, Mlotshwa, Rendo, Sibanda, Goredema, Ngoma, Gadzikwa, Sithole, Chivasa, Mlilo.

FCP XI: Magalane, Mbweti, Pavari, Chinyerere, Ngwenya, Mhlanga, Magaya, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Teguru, Chikwende.

Sheasham 0-0 Black Rhinos

Simba Bhora 1-2 ZPC Kariba